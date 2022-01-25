Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,580 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

