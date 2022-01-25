Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.10. 190,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,445,885. The company has a market capitalization of $246.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

