Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.70) to GBX 1,315 ($17.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $676.50.

HRGLY stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

