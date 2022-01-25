Harmony 24 Hour Volume Reaches $226.10 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $226.10 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00252525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,325,289,956 coins and its circulating supply is 11,596,656,956 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

