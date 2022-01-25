Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04.

