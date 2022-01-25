Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp grew its position in Hawaiian by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,239,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

