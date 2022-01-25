Head to Head Comparison: The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The American Energy Group and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 68.57%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74%

Volatility and Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.33 -$408.48 million $0.57 17.84

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

