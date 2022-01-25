Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,712 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 72.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 42.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 15.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tennant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

