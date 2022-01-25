Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,790 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NWN opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

