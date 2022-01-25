Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,120,955 shares of company stock valued at $276,775,919. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

