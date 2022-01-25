Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $179,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

