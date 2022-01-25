Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 97.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,534 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after buying an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,931,000.

QSR stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

