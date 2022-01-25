Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $380,000 Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

