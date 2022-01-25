Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,102 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.05, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

