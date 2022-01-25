Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

