Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of HL opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

