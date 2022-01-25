Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165.25 ($2.23). 211,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,353. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.50 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176.25 ($2.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.90.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

