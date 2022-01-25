Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,126 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CGNX stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.