Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,877 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 347,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MGNX stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $784.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

