Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

