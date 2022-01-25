Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

