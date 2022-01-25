Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

