Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 139.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 553,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 322,604 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 117,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

