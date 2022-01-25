High Tide (HIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (CVE:HIT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.