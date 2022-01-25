High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HITI. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 124,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 million and a PE ratio of -71.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

