High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) Critical Analysis

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National Waste Management alerts:

3.6% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Waste Management and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

High Tide has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential upside of 211.77%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Waste Management and High Tide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million 4.10 -$4.73 million ($0.06) -71.17

National Waste Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for National Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.