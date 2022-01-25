Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.95

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

