Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Shares of 325,000 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 39,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,636. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

