Hill Winds Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hill Winds Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 3.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

