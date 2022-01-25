Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hill Winds Capital LP lessened its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.23% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 4,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,913. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

