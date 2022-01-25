HoDooi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.10 or 0.06468732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.62 or 0.99860588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049342 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.