Hoey Investments Inc. Has $10.20 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $167.03. 128,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,359,809. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

