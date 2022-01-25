Hoey Investments Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. 244,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,632,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.41.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.