Hoey Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

