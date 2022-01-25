HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

