Honest Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Honest has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $560,564.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

