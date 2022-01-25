Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.