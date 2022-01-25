Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.65-0.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

