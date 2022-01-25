Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

