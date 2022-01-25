Hyperion (HYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $98.78 million and $18.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

