I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 81.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

