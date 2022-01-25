IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.11.

Several analysts have commented on IMG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 455.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.43. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

