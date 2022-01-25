Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $57.12.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.5766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

