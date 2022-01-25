IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

IBEX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. 16,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.56.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

