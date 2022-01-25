IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBIBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of IBIBF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

