Idena Price Tops $0.0790 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.46 million and $383,836.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,814,273 coins and its circulating supply is 56,444,020 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

