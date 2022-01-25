ImageCash Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $9,789.51 and $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

