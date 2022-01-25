Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 3,185 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.