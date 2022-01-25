Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

ADM stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

