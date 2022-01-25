Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.